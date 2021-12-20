San Diego Padres announce additions to coaching staff

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin’s coaching staff has finally taken shape.
The organization on Monday officially announced the following additions to Melvin’s major league staff:
- Bench coach: Ryan Christenson
- Pitching coach: Ruben Niebla
- Hitting coach: Michael Brdar
- Third base coach: Matt Williams
- First base coach/outfield instructor: David Macias
- Catching coach: Francisco Cervelli
- Bullpen catcher: Herberto Andrade
Ryan Flaherty (quality control coach) Ben Fritz (bullpen coach), and Peter Summerville (game planning/coaching assistant) are returning to the staff after serving roles for the Padres last season.
Former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price is also joining the organization as a senior adviser to the big league coaching staff.
Melvin was hired as the Padres new manager on Nov. 1 after spending the previous 10 seasons as the Oakland Athletics’ skipper.