San Diego Padres announce additions to coaching staff

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin’s coaching staff has finally taken shape.

The organization on Monday officially announced the following additions to Melvin’s major league staff:

Bench coach: Ryan Christenson

Pitching coach: Ruben Niebla

Hitting coach: Michael Brdar

Third base coach: Matt Williams

First base coach/outfield instructor: David Macias

Catching coach: Francisco Cervelli

Bullpen catcher: Herberto Andrade

Ryan Flaherty (quality control coach) Ben Fritz (bullpen coach), and Peter Summerville (game planning/coaching assistant) are returning to the staff after serving roles for the Padres last season.

Former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price is also joining the organization as a senior adviser to the big league coaching staff.

Melvin was hired as the Padres new manager on Nov. 1 after spending the previous 10 seasons as the Oakland Athletics’ skipper.