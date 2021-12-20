Watch
San Diego Padres announce additions to coaching staff

Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 13:26:42-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin’s coaching staff has finally taken shape.

The organization on Monday officially announced the following additions to Melvin’s major league staff:

  • Bench coach: Ryan Christenson
  • Pitching coach: Ruben Niebla
  • Hitting coach: Michael Brdar
  • Third base coach: Matt Williams
  • First base coach/outfield instructor: David Macias
  • Catching coach: Francisco Cervelli
  • Bullpen catcher: Herberto Andrade

Ryan Flaherty (quality control coach) Ben Fritz (bullpen coach), and Peter Summerville (game planning/coaching assistant) are returning to the staff after serving roles for the Padres last season.

Former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price is also joining the organization as a senior adviser to the big league coaching staff.

Melvin was hired as the Padres new manager on Nov. 1 after spending the previous 10 seasons as the Oakland Athletics’ skipper.

