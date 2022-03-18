San Diego Padres acquire 1B/DH Luke Voit from New York Yankees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres on Friday added power-hitting first baseman/DH Luke Voit in a trade with the New York Yankees.

The 31-year-old Voit was sent to the Friars, with minor league right-handed starting pitcher Justin Lange heading to the Bronx Bombers in the deal.

Voit hit 11 home runs and drove in 35 runs in an injury-riddled 2021 season.

In the shortened 2020 campaign, Voit slugged 22 homers to lead the American League.

Lange, 20, was the Padres’ first round pick in the June 2020 Amateur Draft.