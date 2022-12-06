Watch Now
San Diego Padres 3B Manny Machado named to All-MLB Team

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, July 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 7:52 AM, Dec 06, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Padres star Manny Machado was named the All-MLB First Team third baseman for the second time in his career.

The 30-year-old Machado beat out Nolan Arenado of the Cardinals for the First Team honors. Arenado was picked for the Second Team.

Machado made the First Team after the 2020 season.

The First Team selection capped a tremendous 2022 season for Machado. The third baseman made his sixth All-Star Game and was voted in as a starter. Machado also finished second in the NL MVP voting after a season in which he hit 32 home runs, drove in 102 runs, and hit .298 — leading the Padres in those respective categories.

Most importantly, Machado was instrumental in helping San Diego reach the National League Championship Series for the first time since 1998.

Major League Baseball’s All-MLB Team selections are based on a panel vote and voting among fans.

Click here to view the All-MLB First and Second Team selections

