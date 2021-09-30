Share Facebook

The San Diego Padres' 2021 season ended without a postseason appearance, but there were plenty of exciting and historic moments from this year that the Friar Faithful will not soon forget. Michael Wyke/AP

Sept. 30, 2021: Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a home run that leaves Dodger Stadium. The fifth-inning blast off Tony Gonsolin was measured at 467 feet. Ashley Landis/AP

June 19, 2021: Ha-Seong Kim's dramatic two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning helped the Padres beat Cincinnati. Derrick Tuskan/AP

April 25, 2021: The Friars rallied from a late 7-1 deficit and beat the rival Dodgers in extra innings on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. Alex Gallardo/AP

July 17, 2021: The Padres' game against the Nationals was suspended in the sixth inning after a shooting occurred outside of the ballpark in Washington, D.C. Nick Wass/AP

June 24, 2021: The Padres swept the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in eight seasons. Denis Poroy/AP

June 25, 2021: Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. stated his case for National League MVP with a three-homer performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gregory Bull/AP

June 17, 2021: Petco Park reopened to full capacity, and Victor Caratini gave the returning Friar Faithful quite a moment with a walk-off home run against the Reds. Derrick Tuskan/AP

July 16, 2021: The Padres routed the Nationals 24-8, but the story in this game was All-Star Jake Cronenworth's cycle — the third in franchise history. Nick Wass/AP

July 8, 2021: Reliever Daniel Camarena, a San Diego native, hit a grand slam off Max Scherzer during a game in which the Padres trailed 8-0 early and eventually won 9-8. Derrick Tuskan/AP

April 9, 2021: El Cajon native Joe Musgrove threw his hometown team's first-ever no-hitter against the Texas Rangers. Richard W. Rodriguez/AP

