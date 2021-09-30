Watch
Sports

PHOTOS: 10 memorable moments from the San Diego Padres' 2021 season

The San Diego Padres' 2021 season ended without a postseason appearance, but there were plenty of exciting and historic moments from this year that the Friar Faithful will not soon forget.

Padres 2021 season
The San Diego Padres' 2021 season ended without a postseason appearance, but there were plenty of exciting and historic moments from this year that the Friar Faithful will not soon forget.Photo by: Michael Wyke/AP
Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a homer that leaves Dodger Stadium
Sept. 30, 2021: Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a home run that leaves Dodger Stadium. The fifth-inning blast off Tony Gonsolin was measured at 467 feet.Photo by: Ashley Landis/AP
Ha-Seong Kim hits late go-ahead home run against Reds
June 19, 2021: Ha-Seong Kim's dramatic two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning helped the Padres beat Cincinnati.Photo by: Derrick Tuskan/AP
Padres rally from 7-1 deficit to beat Dodgers in LA
April 25, 2021: The Friars rallied from a late 7-1 deficit and beat the rival Dodgers in extra innings on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.Photo by: Alex Gallardo/AP
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting near stadium
July 17, 2021: The Padres' game against the Nationals was suspended in the sixth inning after a shooting occurred outside of the ballpark in Washington, D.C.Photo by: Nick Wass/AP
Padres sweep Dodgers for first time in 8 seasons
June 24, 2021: The Padres swept the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in eight seasons.Photo by: Denis Poroy/AP
Fernando Tatis Jr. hits three home runs in game against Arizona
June 25, 2021: Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. stated his case for National League MVP with a three-homer performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP
Victor Caratini hits walk-off HR as Petco Park returns to full capacity
June 17, 2021: Petco Park reopened to full capacity, and Victor Caratini gave the returning Friar Faithful quite a moment with a walk-off home run against the Reds.Photo by: Derrick Tuskan/AP
Jake Cronenworth hits for third cycle in Padres history
July 16, 2021: The Padres routed the Nationals 24-8, but the story in this game was All-Star Jake Cronenworth's cycle — the third in franchise history.Photo by: Nick Wass/AP
"SLAM-arena": San Diego native Daniel Camarena hits grand slam off Max Scherzer
July 8, 2021: Reliever Daniel Camarena, a San Diego native, hit a grand slam off Max Scherzer during a game in which the Padres trailed 8-0 early and eventually won 9-8.Photo by: Derrick Tuskan/AP
El Cajon's own Joe Musgrove tosses first no-hitter in Padres history
April 9, 2021: El Cajon native Joe Musgrove threw his hometown team's first-ever no-hitter against the Texas Rangers.Photo by: Richard W. Rodriguez/AP

PHOTOS: 10 memorable moments from the San Diego Padres' 2021 season

close-gallery
  • Padres 2021 season
  • Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a homer that leaves Dodger Stadium
  • Ha-Seong Kim hits late go-ahead home run against Reds
  • Padres rally from 7-1 deficit to beat Dodgers in LA
  • Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting near stadium
  • Padres sweep Dodgers for first time in 8 seasons
  • Fernando Tatis Jr. hits three home runs in game against Arizona
  • Victor Caratini hits walk-off HR as Petco Park returns to full capacity
  • Jake Cronenworth hits for third cycle in Padres history
  • "SLAM-arena": San Diego native Daniel Camarena hits grand slam off Max Scherzer
  • El Cajon's own Joe Musgrove tosses first no-hitter in Padres history

Share

The San Diego Padres' 2021 season ended without a postseason appearance, but there were plenty of exciting and historic moments from this year that the Friar Faithful will not soon forget.Michael Wyke/AP
Sept. 30, 2021: Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a home run that leaves Dodger Stadium. The fifth-inning blast off Tony Gonsolin was measured at 467 feet.Ashley Landis/AP
June 19, 2021: Ha-Seong Kim's dramatic two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning helped the Padres beat Cincinnati.Derrick Tuskan/AP
April 25, 2021: The Friars rallied from a late 7-1 deficit and beat the rival Dodgers in extra innings on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.Alex Gallardo/AP
July 17, 2021: The Padres' game against the Nationals was suspended in the sixth inning after a shooting occurred outside of the ballpark in Washington, D.C.Nick Wass/AP
June 24, 2021: The Padres swept the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in eight seasons.Denis Poroy/AP
June 25, 2021: Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. stated his case for National League MVP with a three-homer performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks.Gregory Bull/AP
June 17, 2021: Petco Park reopened to full capacity, and Victor Caratini gave the returning Friar Faithful quite a moment with a walk-off home run against the Reds.Derrick Tuskan/AP
July 16, 2021: The Padres routed the Nationals 24-8, but the story in this game was All-Star Jake Cronenworth's cycle — the third in franchise history.Nick Wass/AP
July 8, 2021: Reliever Daniel Camarena, a San Diego native, hit a grand slam off Max Scherzer during a game in which the Padres trailed 8-0 early and eventually won 9-8.Derrick Tuskan/AP
April 9, 2021: El Cajon native Joe Musgrove threw his hometown team's first-ever no-hitter against the Texas Rangers.Richard W. Rodriguez/AP
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next