San Diego native Desiree Linden wins 2018 Boston Marathon

(KGTV) - Chula Vista native Desiree Linden fought through inclement weather to win the the 2018 Boston Marathon Monday, becoming the first American since 1985 to finish first in the race.



Linden, who graduated from Hilltop High School in 2001, previously finished second at the Boston Marathon in 2011. She also had a 7th place finish at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.



The 34-year-old runner finished the 26.2-mile race in 2:39:54 -- just over four minutes ahead of fellow American Sarah Sellers.



Linden's time is the slowest for a women's winner since 1978, according to marathon officials.

HISTORY!@des_linden is the first elite American female winner of the Boston Marathon since 1985! 😱 #GoDesi #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/LdscEaS5je — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) April 16, 2018