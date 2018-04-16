San Diego native Desiree Linden wins 2018 Boston Marathon

Jermaine Ong
9:31 AM, Apr 16, 2018
1 hour ago

EUGENE, OR - JUNE 25: Desiree Davila reacts after completing the Women's 10,000 Meter Run during day one of the 2015 USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field on June 25, 2015 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Christian Petersen
(KGTV) - Chula Vista native Desiree Linden fought through inclement weather to win the the 2018 Boston Marathon Monday, becoming the first American since 1985 to finish first in the race.

Linden, who graduated from Hilltop High School in 2001, previously finished second at the Boston Marathon in 2011. She also had a 7th place finish at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The 34-year-old runner finished the 26.2-mile race in 2:39:54 -- just over four minutes ahead of fellow American Sarah Sellers.

Linden's time is the slowest for a women's winner since 1978, according to marathon officials.

