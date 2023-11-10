San Diego Mojo to begin Pro Volleyball Federation play in 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The name and logo for San Diego’s new professional women’s volleyball team was revealed Thursday.

The San Diego Mojo, owned by beach volleyball legend Kerri Walsh Jennings, begin their inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation season in February 2024.

On Thursday, the league announced the San Diego franchise’s name and unveiled the team logo -- an osprey with the colors of navy blue, light blue, and yellow.

The league has not yet said where the Mojo will play their home matches, but the team's schedule was released on https://sandiegoprovb.com.

The Pro Volleyball Federation currently consists of seven teams:



Atlanta Vibe

Columbus Fury

Grand Rapids Rise

Omaha Supernovas

Orlando Valkyries

San Diego Mojo

Las Vegas (team name TBA)

For more information on the Pro Volleyball Federation and San Diego Mojo, visit https://www.provolleyball.com/san-diego.