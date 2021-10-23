Watch
San Diego makes Lindsey the Toreros' winningest coach

Posted at 4:29 PM, Oct 23, 2021
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Mason Randall threw for three touchdowns and San Diego beat Presbyterian 69-28 as Dale Lindsey became the winningest coach in Toreros history.

Lindsey broke a tie with Brian Fogerty with his 72nd victory, coming in his ninth season at San Diego, which won its fourth straight game.

Randall was 23-of-28 passing and also had a short touchdown run.

Terrence Smith rushed for two touchdowns. Ren Hefley was 31 of 43 for 390 yards and four touchdowns but threw two interceptions for the Blue Hose.

