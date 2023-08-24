San Diego Loyal 2023 season will be franchise's final in USL

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The current season in the United Soccer League for the San Diego Loyal will be the franchise’s last in the league.

In a video message posted on the Loyal’s website and social media channels Thursday morning, franchise Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis said, “This will be the last season for the San Diego Loyal.”

USL officials said in a news release that the Loyal’s ownership group could not find a “viable near- and long-term stadium solution in the market,” thus the franchise’s decision to end its run in the league.

League officials added, "In the coming months, the USL will provide more information about the transfer of the franchise rights."

Vassiliadis’ full message:

The Loyal have 10 matches remaining on their schedule, with four of them on their home field of Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego.

The Loyal have been a part of the USL since 2020.