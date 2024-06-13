San Diego FC holding event to welcome new signee Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Football Club on Thursday will officially introduce its first designated player, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, followed by "ChuckyMania" at the Rady Shell.

Lozano, 28, will join SDFC as the first designated player -- meaning he is not subject to the MLS' salary cap rules -- from Netherland's Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven after recording 119 goals and 74 assists across 416 club matches played in Mexico and Europe with Liga MX's Pachuca, Eindhoven and Italy's Serie A side Napoli.

"It's exciting to be part of history as we build a club that will compete for championships in MLS," Lozano said. "In every country I have played, I always strive to leave a mark, and making an impact in San Diego and MLS is very important to me.

"I am beyond excited and look forward to finishing the year strong with PSV Eindhoven and joining San Diego FC at the start of 2025."

Lozano has won titles at every club he's been a part of, including the 2016 Liga MX Clausura and 2016-17 Concacaf Champions League titles with Pachuca, the 2017-18 and 2023-24 Eredivisie titles with PSV Eindhoven, and the 2019-20 Coppa Italia and the 2022-23 Seria A titles with Napoli.

Additionally he has earned 70 caps for the Mexican National Team, netting 18 goals and 12 assists for El Tri.

"Signing a player of the international stature of "Chucky" Lozano is the biggest possible endorsement of our project in San Diego, said SDFC Owner and Chairman, Mohamed Mansour. "His journey from Pachuca, Mexico to the world stage resonates with how Right to Dream provides opportunities for talent everywhere, and we hope that story can inspire and motivate the next generation of talent in San Diego and around the world."

The 10 a.m. news conference at Snapdragon Stadium will be followed by ChuckyMania at the Rady Shell — the first opportunity for the San Diego community to welcome its newest star and meet him in person. The event will include an opportunity for fans to hear from Lozano, listen to live musical performances and more. Reggaeton star LUNAY will perform at the event.

A dynamic winger with 267 appearances, 76 goals and 43 assists in all competitions during his time at PSV Eindhoven and Napoli, Lozano has been signed by SDFC through the end of 2028 with two option years. He will remain at the Dutch club for the remainder of 2024, officially transferring to SDFC on Jan. 1, 2025.

"We are excited to make history as we officially welcome `Chucky' Lozano to San Diego FC as the club's first designated player," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "`Chucky' is a world-class talent, and we couldn't think of a better star to be the face of our club and represent our region. We are thrilled to have him join our club as we look to build a team that will challenge for trophies.

"`Chucky' is one of the most decorated Mexican internationals in the world, and we look forward to seeing him shine in San Diego and MLS in 2025."

Major League Soccer's newest team is set to begin play at Snapdragon Stadium in 2025. Its ownership group is led by British-Egyptian billionaire Mansour and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. The group also includes San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. The team colors are "chrome and azul."

SDFC continues its Chrome Ball Tour, the MLS team will celebrate the 18 cities in San Diego County with soccer, arts and the community.

In July, the Chrome Ball Tour will visit Solana Beach and Coronado and will culminate in December with a San Diego stop.

The team is building a training facility and youth academy on 28 acres of Sycuan tribal land in El Cajon, land that houses part of the Pine Glen Golf Course and the Singing Hills Hotel. It will include a Right To Dream residential youth development academy, the first of its kind in the United States.

"The club's project and plans for San Diego's Right to Dream Academy resonated deeply with the career path I've had in this sport," Lozano said. "I identified with the project immediately and I am confident we will be able to help a lot of youth players from both sides of the border."

The 125,000-square-foot campus will include a 50,000-square-foot sports performance facility and the renovation of 10 existing hotel buildings that will be repurposed for student housing, the Right To Dream school, employee housing/offices and guest accommodations.

It will also include five full-sized soccer fields -- three natural turf and two synthetic turf.

