San Diego FC acquires international soccer star Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego FC organization made a big acquisition before even taking the field, signing international soccer star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano as the team’s first-ever “Designated Player.”

Major League Soccer announced Thursday San Diego’s expansion franchise is bringing in the 28-year-old Lozano from PSV Eindhoven for a reported $12 million.

San Diego FC officials said Lozano — a Mexico City native — will officially be transferred from the Netherlands-based club to San Diego FC on Jan. 1, 2025. He will be under contract through the 2028 MLS season with two option years.

Lozano will continue playing for PSV Eindhoven for the rest of 2024.

In a statement, San Diego FC owner/Chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour said, “Signing a player of the international stature of ‘Chucky’ Lozano is the biggest possible endorsement of our project in San Diego. His journey from Pachuca, Mexico to the world stage resonates with how Right to Dream provides opportunities for talent everywhere, and we hope that story can inspire and motivate the next generation of talent in San Diego and around the world.”

Lozano stated, “It’s an honor to join San Diego FC as the Club’s first Designated Player. It’s exciting to be part of history as we build a Club that will compete for championships in MLS. In every country I have played, I always strive to leave a mark, and making an impact in San Diego and MLS is very important to me. The Club’s project and plans for San Diego’s Right to Dream Academy resonated deeply with the career path I’ve had in this sport. I identified with the project immediately and I am confident we will be able to help a lot of youth players from both sides of the border. I am beyond excited and look forward to finishing the year strong with PSV Eindhoven and joining San Diego FC at the start of 2025.”

The San Diego FC club begins MLS play in 2025; they will play home matches at Snapdragon Stadium.