San Diego Clippers are back: LA Clippers' G League team relocating to Oceanside, changing name

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Los Angeles Clippers’ G League affiliate, the Ontario Clippers, is moving to San Diego County and will be renamed the San Diego Clippers, and the team will play its home games in Oceanside starting next season.

The Sports Business Journal reported Monday that the G League Clippers are relocating to the North County after the 2023-24 season, with the team’s home games to be played at the new Frontwave Arena — on Hero Drive, off Rancho Del Oro Road — in Oceanside.

The arena is slated to open in early fall 2024, in time for the start of the San Diego Clippers’ 2024-25 season.

Frontwave Arena will also be the new home of the San Diego Sockers of the North American Soccer League.

First established as the Buffalo Braves in 1970, the franchise was relocated to San Diego in 1978 and renamed the San Diego Clippers.

In 1984, owner Donald Sterling moved the team to Los Angeles. It has been playing under the Los Angeles Clippers name since then.

Current LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer recently announced the opening of the NBA team’s new arena, the Intuit Dome, for the start of the 2024-25 season.