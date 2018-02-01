San Diego bars, restaurants where you can watch Super Bowl LII
Jermaine Ong
10:29 AM, Feb 1, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Super Bowl LII is upon us, and the only thing left to do is decide where to watch the big game.
If watching at home isn't your thing, many restaurants and bars across San Diego County will be hosting watch parties complete with big-screen TVs to watch the game (obviously), food and drink specials, contests and all sorts of other fun events.
If you are searching for a spot to watch the game and have a great time, here a few suggestions:
barleymash
600 Fifth Ave, San Diego http://www.barleymash.com
-- Sports Illustrated recently named the popular downtown spot one of the top sports bars in the country to watch the Super Bowl.
Tin Roof San Diego
401 G St., San Diego http://www.tinroofsandiego.com
-- This downtown restaurant/bar is offering a special gameday menu, giveaways and more.
Sandbar Sports Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego http://www.sandbarsportsgrill.com
-- If you're out in Mission Beach, head over to Sandbar to catch the game, enjoy their drink specials and watch the "Glutton Bowl" at halftime.
McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon
731 Fifth Ave., San Diego http://www.mcfaddenssandiego.com
-- For Super Bowl Sunday, McFadden's has a special of bottomless chicken wings and domestic draft beer for $40.
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Beach Blvd., San Diego https://guava-beach.com
-- This Mission Beach spot is having a watch party complete with all-day drink specials like $14 Coors Light pitchers and $1 off all margaritas.
The Deck at Moonshine Flats
335 Sixth Ave., San Diego http://moonshineflats.com/super-sunday-party
-- Come to the Deck at Moonshine Flats for their 4th annual Super Sunday party, which features a special gameday food & drink menu and prizes/giveaways.
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave., San Diego http://ironpigalehouse.com
-- Love eating wings while watching football? The Iron Pig Alehouse has Super Bowl specials, including $1 wings.
Park 101
3040 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad https://www.park101carlsbad.com
-- For Super Bowl Sunday, watch the game on a huge projector screen and get in on their drink and wing specials.
Tipsy Crow
770 Fifth Ave., San Diego http://thetipsycrow.com
-- Fans of the New England Patriots tend to gather here on gamedays, so you know they'll be out in full force on Sunday for the big game and the great specials.