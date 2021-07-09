Rookie reliever hits slam off Scherzer, Pads sting Nats 9-8

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie reliever Daniel Camarena hit a stunning grand slam off Washington ace Max Scherzer and the San Diego Padres overcame an eight-run deficit, finally beating the Nationals 9-8 on Trent Grisham’s RBI single in the ninth inning.

The Padres matched the biggest comeback in franchise history, Camarena, who went to San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High, replaced Yu Darvish starting the fourth inning and allowed Trea Turner’s second homer of the game, a two-run drive that put Washington ahead 8-0.

With the Padres’ bullpen taxed in recent days, manager Jayce Tingler had Camarena bat for himself against the struggling Scherzer with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth. Camarena drove a 1-2 fastball into the right-field stands.