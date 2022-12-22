Ronnie Hillman dies: Former SDSU Aztecs star, Super Bowl champion passes away at age 31 after cancer battle

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Former San Diego State football star and Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passed away at age 31 after battling cancer, his family announced on Instagram.

On Wednesday evening, the family stated in a post on Hillman’s verified IG account:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends. We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”

Family members confirmed Hillman was diagnosed in August with a rare form of cancer known as renal medullary carcinoma. The family said Hillman was placed under hospice care after treatment of the cancer was not deemed successful.

Hillman starred for the Aztecs football program from 2010-2011, leading the Mountain West Conference in rushing in his two seasons at SDSU.

After declaring for the 2012 NFL Draft, Hillman was selected with the 67th pick of the third round by the Denver Broncos. He was a vital member of the Broncos team that defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

During his NFL career, Hillman played for the Broncos (2012-15), Minnesota Vikings (2016) and San Diego Chargers (2016).

The Broncos organization issued this statement regarding Hillman’s death:

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman. A key contributor during the winningest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and led the Broncos in rushing during our Super Bowl 50 championship season. Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate. Ronnie will be fondly remembered by our organization, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time."

Aztecs head football coach Brady Hoke stated:

"Our deepest condolences go out to Ronnie's family. Although I only got to coach him one season, I'll remember him as a great teammate and hard worker. Ronnie always came to practice with a smile on this face and his passion for the game was contagious. He'll always be an Aztec for Life."

SDSU Director of Athletics John David Wicker said:

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of Ronnie Hillman. Ronnie helped resurrect San Diego State football in his two seasons in 2010 and 2011 and has recently been around the program offering wisdom and insight. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ronnie's family in this impossibly difficult time."