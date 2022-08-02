Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Reports: San Diego Padres to acquire Nationals star Juan Soto in blockbuster trade

juan soto
Nick Wass/AP
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto in action during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Washington.
juan soto
Josh Bell
Posted at 8:53 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 12:30:47-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres are acquiring Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto as part of blockbuster deal just ahead of Major League Baseball’s Trade Deadline, according to multiple reports.

ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan and MLB Network's Jon Morosi both reported the 23-year-old Soto and first baseman/outfielder Josh Bell are heading to San Diego in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, and pitchers Mackenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.

Eric Hosmer is reportedly heading to Washington as part of the deal, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. However, Hosmer's no-trade list includes the Nationals and he has not waived it as of 9:30 a.m. Pacific time.

Soto, a two-time All-Star and part of the Nationals’ 2019 World Series-winning team, has hit 21 home runs and drove in 46 runs so far in 2022. He leads all of baseball in walks and is third in MLB in on-base percentage.

Bell, 29, is ranked in the top five in the National League in batting average. He has hit 14 home runs and has 57 RBI on the season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations