Reports: San Diego Padres to acquire Nationals star Juan Soto in blockbuster trade

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres are acquiring Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto as part of blockbuster deal just ahead of Major League Baseball’s Trade Deadline, according to multiple reports.

ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan and MLB Network's Jon Morosi both reported the 23-year-old Soto and first baseman/outfielder Josh Bell are heading to San Diego in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, and pitchers Mackenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.

Eric Hosmer is reportedly heading to Washington as part of the deal, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. However, Hosmer's no-trade list includes the Nationals and he has not waived it as of 9:30 a.m. Pacific time.

Soto, a two-time All-Star and part of the Nationals’ 2019 World Series-winning team, has hit 21 home runs and drove in 46 runs so far in 2022. He leads all of baseball in walks and is third in MLB in on-base percentage.

Bell, 29, is ranked in the top five in the National League in batting average. He has hit 14 home runs and has 57 RBI on the season.