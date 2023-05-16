Reports: MLS to announce San Diego franchise this week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego will be home to the next Major League Soccer franchise, according to multiple published reports.

Yahoo Sports, citing the London Times, reported Tuesday that an MLS team would be placed in San Diego, with its majority owner being Egyptian-English billionaire Mohamed Mansour. Sycuan will be a part of his investor group, according to the Yahoo Sports report.

The ownership group will reportedly pay at least $500 million for the San Diego club, which will be MLS’ 30th team.

The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Mark Ziegler reported Tuesday that an official announcement of San Diego’s addition to Major League Soccer would happen on Thursday.

According to Ziegler’s report, the San Diego expansion team will begin MLS play in February 2025 and home matches would be held at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley.

Besides San Diego State football, Snapdragon Stadium hosts home matches for San Diego Wave FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.

MLS officials have long had interest in having a team in San Diego, with league Commissioner Don Garber stating in November 2022, “San Diego, we’ve always believed in the market and I would say we’re probably closer than ever before.”