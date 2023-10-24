Reports: Bob Melvin leaving Padres to become San Francisco Giants manager

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Francisco Giants are hiring Bob Melvin away from the San Diego Padres and are expected to officially name him Giants manager in the coming days, according to multiple published reports.

Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, citing sources, first reported Tuesday that the three-time Manager of the Year met with the Giants over the past two days to discuss their managerial opening, and after a “swift interview process,” he was all but assured to be hired for the job.

The Associated Press reported an introductory press conference was expected on Wednesday, but the Giants did not confirm the report.

Melvin managed the Padres from 2022-2023 and had one year remaining on his contract, but he was given permission by the club last weekend to interview for the vacancy in San Francisco.

The news of Melvin’s impending departure comes nearly three weeks after Padres general manager A.J. Preller told the media that Melvin would be “our manager going forward.”

Melvin, for his part, told The Associated Press days after Preller's media briefing that he was coming back to San Diego for the 2024 season.

Melvin led the Padres to the NL Championship Series in 2022, but with higher expectations placed on the team for 2023, the Padres stumbled throughout the campaign and ended with an 82-80 record.

As for who will lead the Padres in 2024, two potential in-house candidates include former Cardinals manager and current Padres adviser Mike Shildt, and coach Ryan Flaherty.