Report: San Diego Padres player Tucupita Marcano under MLB investigation for allegedly betting on baseball

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Major League Baseball is investigating claims that current Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano bet on baseball while a member of a different organization, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

According to the WSJ report, Marcano was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2023 season when he allegedly placed bets on games involving the team.

Details on the depth of the accusations against the 24-year-old Marcano were not immediately released, but the WSJ, citing “people familiar with the matter,” reported Marcano could face a potential lifetime ban from MLB if it’s determined he did violate the league’s sports gambling policy.

At the time of the alleged betting, Marcano was on the team’s injured list. His last Major League game was July 24, 2023, and it was during that contest in which Marcano suffered a serious knee injury that kept him out of action for the remainder of the season.

Marcano, originally signed by San Diego as a teenager in 2016, was traded to the Pirates in July 2021.

The Padres reacquired Marcano in Nov. 2023 when they claimed him from the Pirates off waivers.

As of June 3, Marcano was listed on the Padres' 40-man roster. He has not played in a game this season as he continues to recover from injury.