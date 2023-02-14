Watch Now
Report: San Diego Padres, pitcher Michael Wacha agree to deal

Scott Audette/AP
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Michael Wacha works from the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning a baseball game Friday, April, 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Posted at 7:55 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 10:58:33-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres and starting pitcher Michael Wacha agreed to a contract, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin, the 31-year-old free agent is set to join the Friars, pending a physical.

Terms of the deal were not immediately known; the Padres did not confirm the deal as of Tuesday morning.

Wacha pitched for the Boston Red Sox in 2022, compiling a 11-2 record with a 3.32 earned run average.

He spent the first seven seasons of his Major League career with the St. Louis Cardinals, garnering an All-Star selection in 2015.

In 2013, Wacha was named National League Championship Series MVP.

Several MLB analysts believe the signing of Wacha could allow the Padres to employ a six-man starting rotation.

