Report: Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez involved in shooting

John Locher/AP
Cain Velasquez attends a UFC 200 mixed martial arts news conference, Wednesday, July 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. UFC 200 is scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 7:38 AM, Mar 01, 2022
(KNXV) -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that reportedly involves former UFC champion Cain Velasquez.

The 39-year-old was booked into a San Jose jail Monday after a reported shooting and is facing charges for attempted murder, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the former fighter was involved in a shooting at around 3 p.m. Monday near a local high school.

The exact details haven't been released.

Jail records showed Velasquez was still in custody as of Tuesday morning and has a court date set for Wednesday at noon, TMZ reports.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Velasquez was born in Salinas, California, but moved to Yuma, Arizona, where he attended and graduated from Kofa High School.

He went on to attend college in Iowa where he wrestled for one season. After that, he transferred to Arizona State University in Tempe where he was a star collegiate wrestler.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
