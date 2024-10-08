Watch Now
Report: Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler has $100,000 watch stolen at Santa Anita Park

Nick Wass/AP
ARCADIA, Calif. (CNS) - Dodger pitcher Walker Buehler was robbed of a $100,000 watch while he was at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, according to a report broadcast Monday.

Buehler and his wife, McKenzie Marcinek, were surrounded by a large group of people at the race track over the weekend and during the melee, someone was able to unbutton his shirt sleeve and steal the watch, ABC 7 reported.

ABC7 contacted the Arcadia Police Department Monday seeking more information, was referred to a detective who has not immediately responded, according to the station.

A spokesperson for the Dodgers had no comment on the incident.

Buehler grew up in Lexington, Kentucky, is a lifelong horse racing fan and has a micro-share ownership in Authentic, the 2020 Kentucky Derby champion.

