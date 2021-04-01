Report: Dean Spanos' sister asks court to force sale of Chargers

(KGTV) – The sister of Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos is attempting to force the sale of the team, according to a published report.

In a story posted on the Los Angeles Times website Thursday, reporter Nathan Fenno said Dean Spanos’ sister -- Dea Spanos Berberian -- filed a petition in a Los Angeles County court that sheds some light on the franchise’s financial issues.

Berberian and Dean Spanos serve as co-trustees of the family trust.

According to Fenno’s report, Berberian argued that mounting debt has put the family’s finances in jeopardy, and the only solution is to put the team up for sale.

Fenno reported Berberian alleged in the petition that the family’s debts exceed $350 million and that they won’t be able to fulfill their charity pledges.

The Spanos family has owned the Chargers since 1984, when they were in San Diego. The franchise was relocated to Los Angeles before the 2017 season.