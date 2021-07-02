Reggie Bush seeks to have Heisman Trophy, college stats reinstated

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Former University of Southern California running back Reggie Bush has released a statement seeking to have his Heisman Trophy returned and collegiate statistics reinstated.

Bush, a San Diego native, issued a statement on Thursday, which also marked the first day that current college athletes could benefit off their names, image and likeness.

Bush gave up his Heisman in 2010, becoming the first winner in the awards long history to do that.

That happened after the NCAA stripped the Trojans of their 2004 national title along with vacating 14 victories from 2004 and '05 after an investigation determined Bush had received improper benefits.