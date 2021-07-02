Reds rally in 9th against Melancon, beat Padres 5-4

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Kyle Farmer hit a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and Tyler Stephenson drove in the winning run with a two-out single to rally the Cincinnati Reds past the San Diego Padres 5-4.

Farmer smashed a shot to center field with one out against closer Mark Melancon, who then loaded the bases before Stephenson lined a 1-0 pitch down the right-field line.

Cincinnati salvaged the series finale and finally stopped the Padres, who had beaten the Reds six times in the past two weeks while winning 11 of 12 overall.