Watch
Sports

Actions

Reds rally in 9th against Melancon, beat Padres 5-4

items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Doster/AP
San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham dives for but can't keep control of the ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India, who doubled during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Padres Reds Baseball
Posted at 7:32 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 10:32:25-04

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Kyle Farmer hit a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and Tyler Stephenson drove in the winning run with a two-out single to rally the Cincinnati Reds past the San Diego Padres 5-4.

Farmer smashed a shot to center field with one out against closer Mark Melancon, who then loaded the bases before Stephenson lined a 1-0 pitch down the right-field line.

Cincinnati salvaged the series finale and finally stopped the Padres, who had beaten the Reds six times in the past two weeks while winning 11 of 12 overall.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

NOMINATE A LEADER