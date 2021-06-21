Rahm closes with two birdies to win U.S. Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm is the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open. Two monumental birdie putts clinched it.

Rahm birdied his final two holes to shoot a 4-under 67 and win the U.S. Open by a shot over Luis Oosthuizen.

Trailing Oosthuizen by a shot when he stepped to the 17th tee, Rahm tied for the lead with a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4. He hit his second shot on the par-5 18th hole into a bunker right of the green and blasted it out to 18 feet.

Rahm curled the putt into the hole and pumped his fist as the crowd roared. He becomes a major champion for the first time on his first Father’s Day since son Kepa was born before the Masters.

The victory comes three weeks after Rahm tested positive for COVID-19 and had to pull out of the Memorial with a six-shot lead.

Oosthuizen still had a chance after Rahm’s closing birdie, but bogeyed No. 17 after pulling his tee shot left into the canyon. He birdied No. 18 to shoot a 70 and finish at 5 under.

