Profar, Suarez opt out of contracts with San Diego Padres, hit free agency

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Outfielder Jurickson Profar and relief pitcher Robert Suarez, two vital contributors to the San Diego Padres’ successful 2022 season, both opted out of their contracts and are entering free agency.

Dennis Lin of The Athletic, citing the MLB Players Association, reported Monday morning that Profar and Suarez both declined their player options for the 2023 season.

Profar and Suarez join Josh Bell, Mike Clevinger, Brandon Drury, Pierce Johnson, Sean Manaea and Craig Stammen as Padre players now on the open market.

Profar, 29, was the Padres’ leadoff hitter for most of the season after claiming the starting left field job in spring Training.

The veteran of nine MLB seasons hit .243, hit 15 home runs and drove in 58 runs. He was also among the MLB leaders in outfield assists.

The 31-year-old Suarez joined the Padres after several years in Japan as a closer. He ended his rookie year as one of the Padres’ high-leverage relief pitchers, typically serving as a setup man for closer Josh Hader.