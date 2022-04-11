Watch
Profar hits grand slam in Padres' 10-5 win over Diamondbacks

Ross D. Franklin/AP
San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar, right, celebrates his grand slam against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Padres' Ha-Seong Kim (7), as Padres' Luke Voit, middle, looks on during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Phoenix.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 09:30:32-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a grand slam, Jorge Alfaro followed with another homer and the San Diego Padres used a big second inning to win their third straight game, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5.

The Padres sent 10 hitters to the plate in the second and the first seven reached base. Jake Cronenworth reached on an error to lead off the inning. Luke Voit and Wil Myers followed with walks and then Profar hammered a hanging slider from Arizona left-hander Caleb Smith into the left-center seats.

The Padres won three of four in the series.

Starter Blake Snell was scratched just before the game due to an injury.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
