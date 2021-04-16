PREP FOOTBALL LIVE STREAM: Otay Ranch vs Eastlake, Friday at 6:30 PM

WHAT: OTAY RANCH HIGH SCHOOL vs. EASTLAKE HIGH SCHOOL

WHERE: EASTLAKE

WHEN: FRIDAY, APRIL 16

LIVE STREAM STARTS AT 6:30 PM

ABC 10News will be under the lights on Friday Night, April 16, to live stream the heated rivalry football game between Otay Ranch High School vs Eastlake High School for the final game of the COVID-shortened season.

ABC 10News sports anchor Steve Smith will call the game from Eastlake High. Watch live on 10News.com, the 10News app, or our Facebook page. If you have a streaming device, catch us on Roku or Apple TV. Action starts at 6:30 p.m.