Police say Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski found dead in apparent suicide

(KGTV) - Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who started the Dec. 28 Holiday Bowl game in San Diego against Michigan State, was found dead Tuesday in a Pullman, Washington, apartment.



ESPN, citing Pullman police, reported the 21-year-old died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A suicide note and rifle were found next to him, police said.



According to ESPN, police were called to check on Hilinski after he did not attend practice earlier in the day.

Cougars head football coach Mike Leach said: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler's passing. He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family."



Hilinski, a redshirt sophomore from Claremont, California, appeared in seven games during the 2017 season, throwing for nearly 1,200 yards and seven touchdown passes.