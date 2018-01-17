Police say Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski found dead in apparent suicide

Scripps National Desk
6:12 AM, Jan 17, 2018
2 hours ago

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 28: Tyler Hilinski #3 of the Washington State Cougars passes the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of the SDCCU Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on December 28, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Sean M. Haffey
Copyright Getty Images

(KGTV) - Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who started the Dec. 28 Holiday Bowl game in San Diego against Michigan State, was found dead Tuesday in a Pullman, Washington, apartment.

ESPN, citing Pullman police, reported the 21-year-old died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A suicide note and rifle were found next to him, police said.

According to ESPN, police were called to check on Hilinski after he did not attend practice earlier in the day.

Cougars head football coach Mike Leach said: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler's passing. He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Hilinski, a redshirt sophomore from Claremont, California, appeared in seven games during the 2017 season, throwing for nearly 1,200 yards and seven touchdown passes.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top