Senior running back Rashaad Penny made history in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, rushing for a Bowl record 221 yards on a season-low 14 carries with four touchdowns, while setting a new San Diego State football record for total yards rushed in a season with 2,248.

Unfortunately for the Aztecs, they needed him to get the ball one more time.

Army West Point scored the final 14 points of the game – including a game-clinching two-point conversion with 12 seconds left – to complete a dramatic come-from-behind 42-35 victory over SDSU in Fort Worth, Texas.

Facing a 35-28 deficit with under six minutes to play in the game, Army completed a 15-play 72-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run by junior running back Darnell Woolfolk with 12 seconds to play.

The Black Knights opted for a two-point attempt, which it converted on a sweep to the right by sophomore running back Kell Walker for a 36-35 lead.

