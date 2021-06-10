Watch
Pederson, Arrieta lead Cubs to 3-1 win over Darvish, Padres

Gregory Bull/AP
Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson, left, jokes with teammate Patrick Wisdom, center, after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in San Diego.
Posted at 8:17 AM, Jun 10, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara homered, and Jake Arrieta threw five strong innings for the Chicago Cubs, who beat former teammate Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 3-1 to take two of three.

The Cubs beat the Padres five times in six games in a 10-day stretch, including a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field last week.

Darvish retired the first nine Cubs batters before Pederson hit a towering home run to right-center field leading off the fourth to tie the game at 1. The blast was the former Dodger's 7th of the year.

Pederson mimicked Fernando Tatis Jr.'s stutter step as he approached third base on his trot.

After an off day on Thursday, San Diego travels to New York to face the Mets in a three-game set, followed by a three-game series in Colorado.

