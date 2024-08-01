Katie Ledecky claims title of most decorated US female Olympian in history

Katie Ledecky is now the most decorated U.S. female to ever compete in the Olympics after she won silver in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay on Thursday at the 2024 Paris Games.

Her team, which included swimmers Paige Madden, Claire Weinstein and Erin Gemmell, was able to place second behind Australia, with China taking bronze.

Ledecky took home her eighth career gold medal after competing in the 1,500-meter freestyle, her 12th medal at that time.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.