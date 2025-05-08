Yankees rally past Padres 4-3 in 10 innings after breaking up Cease's no-hit bid in 7th

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter J.C. Escarra came through with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees, held hitless into the seventh, rallied past the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Cody Bellinger homered with one out in the seventh for New York's first hit off Padres starter Dylan Cease, who exited moments later with a cramp in his right forearm.

Max Fried tossed seven splendid innings in a pitchers' duel with Cease before San Diego scored twice against the Yankees' bullpen to build a 3-1 lead in the eighth.

Pinch-hitter Trent Grisham tied it with a two-run homer in the bottom half after Oswaldo Cabrera drew a leadoff walk from Jason Adam. It was Grisham's 10th home run, eclipsing last year's total.

Cabrera led off the 10th with a sacrifice bunt that moved automatic runner Jasson Domínguez to third. Escarra, the backup catcher and former Uber driver, then came off the bench and lofted a long fly into the left-field corner against Jeremiah Estrada (1-2) that allowed Domínguez to score easily for New York's first walk-off win this season.

In his second game since coming off the injured list, Jackson Merrill hit a solo homer in the fourth and a tiebreaking single in the eighth for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts added a sacrifice fly off Luke Weaver to make it 3-1.

Even as San Diego was taking the lead, a huge roar went up in the Yankee Stadium crowd of 42,302 when the New York Knicks finished off their rally for a 91-90 victory in Boston that gave them a 2-0 lead over the Celtics in their NBA playoff series.