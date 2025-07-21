Xander Bogaerts hits 1st-inning grand slam in Padres' 8-1 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam in the first inning, Elias Díaz also homered and the San Diego Padres routed the Washington Nationals 8-1 on Sunday.

Bogaerts hit the first pitch he saw from MacKenzie Gore (4-9) into the seats in left for his sixth homer of the season and eighth career grand slam. Jake Cronenworth had an RBI double to make it 5-0 before the Nationals batted.

Padres starter Nick Pivetta (10-2) allowed one run in six innings while striking out five. Pivetta is 3-0 with a 0.57 ERA in his last five starts.

The Padres improved to 54-45, winning two of the three in the weekend series and five of their last seven.

Riley Adams homered in the fifth for Washington. The Nationals have lost 10 of 12 — going 2-7 under interim manager Miguel Cairo — to drop to 39-60.

Díaz lined a two-run shot to left in the third to end Gore’s outing. Gore tied his career high with eight runs allowed in a season-low 2 1/3 innings.

San Diego center fielder Jackson Merrill was scratched due to illness about a half-hour before the game.