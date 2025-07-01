Wheeler dominant in Phillies' 4-0 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres could not generate any offense against Zach Wheeler and the Phillies in a 4-0 loss in Philadelphia Monday night.

Wheeler struck out 10 and kept the Padres off the board over his eight innings of work in the first game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Padres starter Matt Waldron, called up from Triple-A El Paso, gave up four earned runs and walked six batters in 4 2/3 innings. He also threw three wild pitches.

San Diego finished 0-7 with runners in scoring position.

Jackson Merrill provided the lone Padres highlight in Monday’s game, robbing Max Kepler of a three-run home run with a spectacular catch over the center field wall in the third inning.