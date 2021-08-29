Watch
Upton, Ohtani hit milestones in Angels' 10-2 rout of Padres

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Austin Adams, front left, gestures as he leaves the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 8:46 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 11:46:52-04

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels snapped their three-game skid with a 10-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs, and Justin Upton got his 1,000th career RBI.

Shohei Ohtani stole second to became the first player in team history with 40 homers and 20 steals in a season for the Angels, who won for only the second time in eight games.

Eric Hosmer and Austin Nola had RBI singles in the fourth for the Padres, who blew their chance to pull within one game of Cincinnati for the NL’s second wild-card spot.

