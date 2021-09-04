Watch
Tucker, Correa homer for Astros in 6-3 win vs Padres

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. can't reach a two-run home run by Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 7:03 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 10:03:13-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Carlos Correa’s three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 6-3.

Tucker homered with two outs off Emilio Pagán into the deck atop the right field wall, his 23rd. Alex Bregman was aboard on a single.

The AL West-leading Astros were coming off consecutive shutout losses to the Mariners. They hadn’t scored since the eighth inning of a 4-3 win at Seattle on Monday. Correa snapped the streak when he homered off Jake Arrieta.

