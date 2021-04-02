Transforming Padres vaccination super station back into a ballpark

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Back in early January, the San Diego Padres parking lot was transformed into the region's first COVID-19 vaccination super station.

The location had the capacity to give out 5,000 vaccines a day. About a month later San Diego County and its partner, UC San Diego Health, announced they'd reached a milestone of 100,000 people vaccinated.

Petco Park quickly became a model for the rest of the state and soon other stadiums were used as super stations.

Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, Oakland's Coliseum, and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara all opened in the hopes of vaccinating as many people as possible.

But as baseball season and opening day drew near, word came that Petco would have to close to not only accommodate the players, but fans.

In the red tier, capacity will be at 20 percent, 33 percent in the orange tier, and jump up to 67 percent in the yellow tier.

The tents and other equipment that were used to make Petco Park a drive-through vaccination clinic have all been taken down and with each passing day the stadium gets closer and closer to once again being a place to cheer on the Padres.