MIAMI (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. hit his NL-leading 30th homer but the Miami Marlins rallied late and defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2.

Jesús Aguilar hit a go-ahead two run single in the seventh inning that put Miami íahead 3-2.

Padres reliever Tim Hill (5-5) walked pinch hitter Sandy León and allowed consecutive one out singles to Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte before Aguilar’s line drive to center scored pinch runner Magneuris Sierra and Rojas.