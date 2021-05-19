Watch
Tatis homers, 4 for 4 in return, Padres beat Rockies 3-0

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, reacts with teammate Jurickson Profar, left, after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 4:27 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 19:27:33-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 for a three-game sweep.

Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in helping the Padres win their sixth straight game and for the ninth time in 10 games.

Tatis came up in the eighth and got his third extra-base hit of the game, an RBI double.

Jake Cronenworth had an inside-the-park home run and Joe Musgrove struck out 11 in seven innings.

