Tatis hits 50th career homer, Padres rout Mariners 16-1

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. watches his three-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 21, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 6:43 AM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 09:43:12-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fastest shortstop in history to hit 50 home runs, punctuating his three-run shot with a bat flip, and made another spectacular defensive play for the San Diego Padres, who routed the Seattle Mariners 16-1 for their seventh straight win.

Jake Cronenworth homered, doubled and drove in five runs, and Chris Paddack threw six strong innings for the Padres, who have won 10 of 11 overall. Tatis was playing in his 171st career game.

His team-leading 11th homer gave the Padres a 7-1 lead with one out in the second inning.

