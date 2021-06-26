Watch
SportsPadres

Actions

Tatis hits 3 HRs, Pads hand D-Backs 24th straight road loss

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 25, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Diamondbacks Padres Baseball
Posted at 7:47 AM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 10:47:36-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit three homers, hours after saying he would skip the All-Star Home Run Derby because of an ailing shoulder, and the Padres sent the Arizona Diamondbacks to their record 24th straight road loss, 11-5.

The dynamic Tatis hit a solo home run off Corbin Martin in the first inning and another solo drive in the second off Riley Smith.

Tatis connected again in his third at-bat, a two-run shot off Smith in the fourth. Tatis got two more chances at becoming the 19th player to share the record of four homers in a game.

He singled and grounded out. Tatis is tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto for the major league lead with 25 home runs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP