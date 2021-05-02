Snell gets 1st W with Padres, backed by Machado HR vs Giants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell earned his first win for the San Diego Padres, backed by Manny Machado’s early three-run homer in a 6-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Pinch-hitter Jurickson Profar connected on a solo homer in the eighth inning and Jake Cronenworth added a two-run single as San Diego pulled away.

Snell gave up one earned run and five hits in five innings, striking out six. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was acquired from Tampa Bay in an offseason trade.

Machado provided all the offense the Padres would need with his three-run shot to left-center field off Anthony DeSclafani in the first inning.

