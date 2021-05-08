Slater hits tiebreaking HR, Giants beat Padres 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 5-4.

Slater led off the inning with an opposite-field drive to right against right-hander Keone Kela. Slater scored three runs despite entering the game in a 3-for-25 slide, including 11 straight hitless at-bats before the homer.

Buster Posey hit a two-run homer and Evan Longoria had a two-run single for the Giants, who improved to 11-3 at Oracle Park this season.

San Francisco moved 1 1/2 games ahead of San Diego for the NL West lead on a night they celebrated Hall of Famer Willie Mays a day after his 90th birthday.