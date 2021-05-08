Watch
SportsPadres

Actions

Slater hits tiebreaking HR, Giants beat Padres 5-4

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
D. Ross Cameron/AP
San Diego Padres pitcher Craig Stammen delivers to a San Francisco Giants batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 7, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Padres Giants Baseball
Posted at 7:32 AM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 10:32:21-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 5-4.

Slater led off the inning with an opposite-field drive to right against right-hander Keone Kela. Slater scored three runs despite entering the game in a 3-for-25 slide, including 11 straight hitless at-bats before the homer.

Buster Posey hit a two-run homer and Evan Longoria had a two-run single for the Giants, who improved to 11-3 at Oracle Park this season.

San Francisco moved 1 1/2 games ahead of San Diego for the NL West lead on a night they celebrated Hall of Famer Willie Mays a day after his 90th birthday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

Leadership

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!