San Diego Padres sign 17-year-old international prospect Leodalis De Vries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – For the second consecutive year, the San Diego Padres have signed the player considered by many baseball experts to be the best international prospect.

The Padres on Monday announced the signing of 17-year-old Leodalis De Vries of the the Dominican Republic. FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline both placed the teen at the top of their respective international prospect rankings.

The 6’2”, 175-pound switch-hitting infielder “possesses a projectable frame equipped with bat speed and advanced discipline from both sides of the plate. His speed and body control allow him to impact the game both defensively and on the basepaths,” the team stated in a press release.

In January 2023, San Diego signed 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas, who was ranked the top international prospect in last year’s class.