San Diego Padres release details for 2025 FanFest event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres’ 2025 FanFest will feature many fan-favorite activities, Padres players appearances, and a preview of the newly renovated Western Metal Supply Co. Building.
The free event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, and will take place at Petco Park from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Padres Members will be able to enter at 9 a.m.
Instructions on how fans can obtain a maximum of four free tickets can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/fans/fanfest.
The team noted there will be two different entry times for the event -- 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Parking is free at team-owned lots, including the Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot, and Padres Parkade.
Some of what the Friar Faithful can expect at FanFest:
-- autograph signings by Padres players, prospects, alumni, and broadcasters
-- three Q&A panels with players and other team members
-- a first look at the big changes made at the Western Metal Supply Co. Building
-- Padres Foundation Garage Sale in Park Blvd Plaza
-- activities on the Petco Park field
Full information on FanFest can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/fans/fanfest.