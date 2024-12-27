San Diego Padres release details for 2025 FanFest event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres’ 2025 FanFest will feature many fan-favorite activities, Padres players appearances, and a preview of the newly renovated Western Metal Supply Co. Building.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, and will take place at Petco Park from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Padres Members will be able to enter at 9 a.m.

Instructions on how fans can obtain a maximum of four free tickets can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/fans/fanfest.

The team noted there will be two different entry times for the event -- 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Parking is free at team-owned lots, including the Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot, and Padres Parkade.

Some of what the Friar Faithful can expect at FanFest:

-- autograph signings by Padres players, prospects, alumni, and broadcasters

-- three Q&A panels with players and other team members

-- a first look at the big changes made at the Western Metal Supply Co. Building

-- Padres Foundation Garage Sale in Park Blvd Plaza

-- activities on the Petco Park field

Full information on FanFest can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/fans/fanfest.