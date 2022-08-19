San Diego Padres players work shift for Southwest, surprise passengers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — From the baseball field to the airport, two San Diego Padres players switched things up and became Southwest Airlines employees.

ABC10News caught up with them just before they rolled up their sleeves and they had this to say about trading jobs.

“Anytime we get to interact with the community, get to meet people, and have fun days like this it’s always a good time,” Padres pitcher Sean Manaea says.

“We love the support and any way we can reciprocate that we try to,” Nick Martinez, who is also a pitcher for the Padres, says.

During their job swap, both players directed a plane that had just landed. They then put their muscles to use and took care of luggage.

And before this, they checked passengers in to the surprise of many.

ABC10News caught up with Nick, a fan who flew into San Diego for Friday night's Padres game. He ran up to the counter to get a glimpse of the players.

“I came in at the other gate, and he was screaming at me to run down here. So I ran down here to see them. It’s crazy because I was thinking 'It’s a home game what are they doing?'” he says.

Many of the Southwest employees wore Padres gear to work and the players say it’s nice to see that community support.