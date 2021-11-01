San Diego Padres officially announce hiring of Bob Melvin as team's new manager

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres on Monday officially announced the hiring of Bob Melvin as the team’s new manager.

Melvin previously managed the Oakland Athletics from 2011-2021, compiling a 853-764 record that included six playoff appearances and three American League West Division titles.

Melvin is a three-time Manager of the Year — winning it twice (2012, 2018) while with Oakland and in 2007 as skipper of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 60-year-old becomes the 22nd manager in Padres franchise history, and the team said Melvin agreed to terms on a three-year deal.

In a statement on Padres.com, President of Baseball Operations/General Manager A.J. Preller said: “Bob is one of the top managers in the game and brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and a proven track record to win at the Major League level. Throughout the process, Bob showed our group a true love of baseball and a natural presence to lead. It was immediately evident how he’s been able to bring out the best in his players throughout his managerial career. We believe that Bob is the right man to take our talented group and help them deliver a championship to the city of San Diego.”

Melvin replaces Jayce Tingler, who guided the team for two seasons before being let go at the end of the 2021 campaign.