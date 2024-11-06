San Diego Padres, manager Mike Shildt agree to 2-year contract extension

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres and manager Mike Shildt have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep the team’s skipper in San Diego through the 2027 season, the organization announced Wednesday.

In a press release, Padres President of Baseball Operations/General Manager AJ Preller said, “As Mike demonstrated this year, he has an unwavering commitment to winning and a unique set of skills that got our group to perform at a high level. He possesses a true love for this team and the game of baseball, and I am thrilled to continue to work together with Mike to bring a championship to the City of San Diego.”

Shildt said in a statement, “I am honored to continue leading this team toward Peter Seidler's vision of bringing a World Series championship to San Diego. In collaboration with our players and coaching staff, we are committed to building on our success, serving our community and the City of San Diego, and delivering a winning team to our incredible and deserving fan base.”

Additional details on the extension were not released.

In 2024, his first year as Padres manager, the 56-year-old Shildt guided the team to a 93-69 record – the second-best win-loss record in franchise history – and a postseason berth.

Shildt’s Padres swept the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series before falling to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in the NL Division Series.

Shildt previously managed the St. Louis Cardinals from 2018-2021, leading the team to three straight postseason appearances. He was named NL Manager of the Year after the 2019 campaign.

Shildt joined the Padres organization in 2022 and served in consultant and senior advisor roles before being hired as manager ahead of the 2024 season.