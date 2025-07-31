Padres acquire former All-Star closer Miller, starter Sears from A's

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres are acquiring former All-Star closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears from the Athletics in exchange for top prospect Leodalis De Vries and three minor league pitchers, according to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

Passan reported De Vries, the 18-year-old shortstop considered to be one of baseball’s top three prospects, was the headliner of the package being sent to the Athletics.

Also heading to the A's are pitchers Braden Nett, Henry Baez, and Eduarniel Nunez, Passan said, citing sources.

The 26-year-old Miller has tallied 20 saves in 2025. He was an All-Star in 2024 and saved 28 games for the Athletics last season.

Sears, the 29-year-old lefty, has a 7-9 record in 2025, with a 4.95 earned run average.

Check back on this story for more Padres updates ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, which expires at 3 p.m. Pacific time.